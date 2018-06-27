Majority of Scots trust Holyrood to do the best for the country, finds survey

Trust in the Scottish Government has dipped but remains significantly higher than trust in the UK Government.

The latest Scottish Social Attitudes Survey data for 2017 shows that 61% trusted the Scottish Government to work in Scotland’s best interests and 37% to make fair decisions, down from 65% and 40% respectively in 2016.

In contrast 20% trusted the UK Government to work in Scotland’s best interests and 16% to make fair decisions, down from 25% and 18%.

More than half (56%) of the 1,234 surveyed said the general standard of living in Scotland had fallen over the past year but half of these attributed that fall to UK Government policy.

The survey, conducted by ScotCen Social Research, revealed a drop in the percentage of respondents who were satisfied with the way the NHS was being run, down from 60% to 55%.

Of the 49% who thought standards in the health service had fallen over the past year, almost half (46%) blamed the UK Government, despite health policy being devolved.

Half of those surveyed thought the economy had weakened in the past year, compared with 54% in 2016.

For the first time improving standards of education was the most commonly selected priority for the Scottish Government.

Nearly three-quarters said Scottish ministers ought to have most influence over the way Scotland is run compared to 15% who said the UK Government.

Finance and secretary Derek Mackay said: “These figures show we are maintaining the trust of the Scottish people.

“They demonstrate without question that our priorities and budget decisions are in line with what the public expect - improving education, growing the economy and protecting frontline health service.

“Not only do the figures vindicate the decisive, fair action taken by the Scottish Government, they also demonstrate public support for it having the greatest influence over how Scotland is run.

“It is essential that the UK Government reflects this strength of public feeling and responds to our demands on fairer immigration policies and halting the Brexit power grab on devolved responsibilities.”