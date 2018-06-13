Think tank draws up summer reading list for Nicola Sturgeon

A think-tank has drawn up a summer reading list for the First Minister aimed at stimulating debate about Scotland and the wider world.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The list of seven books has been put together for Nicola Sturgeon by the David Hume Institute.

The institute said the list was intended “as a fresh way to stimulate debate about the state of the nation and the world”.

It includes Poverty Safari, Scotsman columnist Darren McGarvey’s acclaimed study of deprivation, and After Europe, Ivan Krastev’s examination of the current state of the EU.

The other books recommended by the think tank are Fire and Ashes by Michael Ignatieff, Testosterone Rex by Cordelia Fine, The Passion of Harry Bingo by Peter Ross, The Infidel and the Professor by Dennis C Rasmussen and The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis.

The institute’s director Jane-Frances Kelly said: “Summer is a great time to relax, to take a holiday - and to read.

“During the year it can be hard to find enough spare time for reading, and with the parliamentary recess on the horizon, we have put together some summer reading suggestions for the First Minister.

“Our current First Minister is a keen reader, and we have chosen books that we hope that she, and indeed any Scot, will find stimulating.

“The books are all great reads in their own right, based on sound evidence. Each offers something new, interesting and important to say about Scotland, the world, and our future.”