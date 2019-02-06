Nicola Sturgeon recognised by UN for advancing gender equality

Nicola Sturgeon has been recognised by the United Nations for her work in advancing gender equality.

On a visit to North America, the First Minister met with the executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in New York today.

An announcement was made during the meeting that Ms Sturgeon has been appointed by UN Women as the first global advocate for the UN’s #HeForShe campaign.

Ms Sturgeon indicated the Scottish Government had signed up to the campaign, which engages men and boys as advocates for equality.

The First Minister also announced a new pilot project to reduce rates of early and child marriage in rural areas of Malawi as part of a further Scottish Government partnership with UN Women.

Funding of £113,000 was confirmed for the UN Women Malawi project ‘WeLearn – A Virtual Skills School Pilot’, which aims to empower young women and girls with information, skills and support networks to reduce social and economic isolation.

“Progressing gender equality supports a basic human right and will help people flourish and reach their full potential, which will ultimately create a wealthier and fairer society,” the First Minister said.

“Gender equality and a commitment to education are fundamental shared values. I want to ensure Scotland is a good global citizen, supporting the UN’s Goals both at home and in our partner countries, including Malawi.

“Malawi has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, mostly affecting girls with less education and in rural areas. The Scottish Government will do everything we can to tackle the injustices and hardships faced by many young girls and women around the globe.

“It is vital we continue to make progress with gender equality. I am honoured to have been asked to be their first Global Advocate.”