Nicola Sturgeon plays down prospect of early Scottish independence vote

Nicola Sturgeon has played down the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum in the near future by warning her supporters that “calm consideration” was needed first.

The First Minister told the US broadcaster PBS that it was too early to be sure where Brexit would lead, adding that voters had a right to see “some clarity emerge” around the consequences of Brexit.

Speaking to the American broadcaster, Ms Sturgeon said: “Clearly, if people in Scotland are being asked, given the opportunity to look again at the independence question, they have a right to have as much information as possible about what – if Scotland chooses to be independent, what our relationships will be with the rest of the UK and with Europe,” she said.

“And some of the answers to those questions inevitably depend on the Brexit outcome to some extent. And, therefore, I think it’s in the interest of allowing an informed decision to be taken about independence that we allow some of that clarity to emerge.

“Brexit is a good example of what happens when people take, in some respects, an uninformed decision about a big change. And when people, as I believe they will in due course, opt for Scotland to be an independent country, that should be on the basis of a genuinely informed decision about all of the implications and consequences.”

Nicola Sturgeon spekaing at Georgetown University on Monday. Picture: Scottish Government

When asked about the timing of a second vote, Ms Sturgeon said: “Well, I think we have to follow the process that is currently under way to reach some conclusion.

“What that conclusion will be remains to be seen. And then take a decision based on a calm consideration of what’s in Scotland’s best interests. And that’s what I would do. So I’m not going to say right now what I think the best timing would be.”

Ms Sturgeon is in the USA and Canada this week on a trade visit. Yesterday, she told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Scottish Parliament “after 300 years of not having a Parliament of our own.”

And the emergence of Holyrood has meant that Scotland’s “international profile” has been enhanced, the First Minister added.