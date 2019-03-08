International Women’s Day: Nicola Sturgeon ‘proud’ of her record on women and girls

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is proud of her Government’s record at home and abroad on issues of gender equality as the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

Ms Sturgeon, who is the first women to occupy the office of First Minister, wrote in a column for The Herald that she takes seriously her commitment to do everything she can to improve opportunities for women and girls.

The First Minister said she was proud of the work that she has done on workplace equality, and the implementation of ‘bold policies’ in policy areas such as employment education and justice.

READ MORE: Women making inroads into ‘man’s world’ of transport

She wrote: “I will be publishing the Scottish Government’s first Gender Pay Gap Action Plan which will set out the measures we will be taking to further close the gap.

“We must continue to accelerate progress and do this by working together across government, civic society and business.

“That is why I established the National Advisory Council on Women and Girls’, combining expertise from across these areas to provide recommendations for tackling gender inequality in Scotland.

“The government is currently considering how the advice in their first report can help us and others to think differently and improve equality.”

READ MORE: Marie Hendry: A day to mark equality of opportunity is a goal worth having

Ms Sturgeon was writing on International Women’s Day, an annual celebration of the contribution of women to society across the world and also a day of protest against continued inequality.

The First Minister also highlighted her Government’s work internationally, writing: “I was honoured to be appointed the first UN Women #HeForShe Global Advocate which will mean showing solidarity with and supporting UN Women’s work to end global gender inequality.

“It is the responsibility of every one of us and the UN campaign aims– to encourage men as well as women to speak up and take action to break down the everyday barriers women face.

“As part of my role as an Advocate, I have committed to do all I can to encourage men in positions of power to play their part in tackling women’s inequality locally and internationally.”