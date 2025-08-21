Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Buses is being urged to rethink a change to its "lifeline" night bus service.

Lyn Jardine, the SNP's candidate for Edinburgh North Western at next year’s Holyrood election, said a looming shake-up would cause problems for late-night workers such as hospitality staff and cleaners.

From Sunday, September 7, services on the N22 and the Haymarket to Clerwood section of the N26 will be withdrawn.

Lothian Buses has announced a new N1 service will partly replace these routes, however with only one journey midweek and three journeys at the weekend.

While additional late departures on the 26, the overnight Airlink 100 and the N18 provide some cover, Ms Jardine said significant gaps remain for residents and staff in Corstorphine, Drumbrae, Clerwood and South Gyle.

She has now written to Lothian Buses with a proposed “extra late-night N1” service that would serve the A8 corridor and west-side communities.

Ms Jardine said: “For the workers who finish shifts around 00:30 to 01:00 - hospitality staff, cleaners, hotel workers, and others in the night-time economy - the night-time buses are a lifeline and ensure they can get to and from work safely and affordably.

“It is disappointing to see the reduction of services, which will force staff leaving venues on Lothian Road, Fountain Park, or working late in Corstorphine and South Gyle, with a choice of either paying for taxis or walking home in the early hours.

“The safety and wellbeing of late-night workers must be a priority. That’s why I am urging Lothian Buses to introduce a service to cover the gap which has between created between 00:07 and 03:20 to protect both workers and businesses.

“The one additional journey I am proposing could make all the difference for dozens of workers every week. Whilst everyone appreciates that resources are tight, that does not have to mean workers are left struggling.”

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “Lothian is committed to delivering for our customers and continue to operate a comprehensive and socially responsible night bus network.

“As a wholly commercial operator, we must regularly review our services to make sure that they reflect customer demand. Any changes to our night services are based on detailed analysis of travel patterns.