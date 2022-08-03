Lorna Slater ‘terrified’ by Tory leadership candidates’ approach to economy

It comes after Liz Truss performed a U-turn following an announcement that she would cut public sector pay by £8.8 billion outside of London on Tuesday.

Following criticism from fellow Conservatives, including Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen – who is backing Rishi Sunak and said he had been left “actually speechless” by Ms Truss’s proposal and suggested it would have cost the party the next general election if it was implemented.

Ms Truss abandoned the policy, claiming it had been “misrepresented”.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater said she was “terrified” by the Conservative leadership candidates’ approach to the economy.

Ms Slater said both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss had “disrespected” the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Tuesday evening, she said: “I’m honestly terrified by the Tory leadership candidates’ approach to the economy and to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Their cruel cuts. Their cruel deportations, and their disrespect of the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people are making an excellent case for independence and how Scotland would be better as an independent European country.”

But senior Scottish Tories say the UK Government’s role is “absolutely vital” in Scotland.

Speaking to the same programme, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, Murdo Fraser, said: “There are still a huge range of areas industrial policy in relation to Freeport in relation to city deals, in relation to defence where the UK Government’s role in supporting jobs across Scotland is absolutely vital, and continues to be.