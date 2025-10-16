The former Dumbarton MP is standing down early as Lord Speaker

The Scottish-born Lord Speaker has announced he is to step down several months early from the role to support his wife, who is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Lord McFall of Alcluith, a Scottish politician and life peer who has served as Lord Speaker since 2021, told the chamber on Thursday morning it had been “the honour and privilege” of his life to serve the House in the role.

Lord McFall, Speaker of the House of Lords, arriving for the Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Baroness Margaret McDonagh at St Boniface RC Church in Mitcham, London, in 2023. | PA

He confirmed he was standing down to support his wife Joan with her health.

The election to choose his successor was due to be held in July next year, but the peer said his final day in the post would be on February 1, with arrangements being made to provide for “an orderly handover”.

The former Dumbarton and West Dunbartonshire MP told peers: “Some years ago, my wife Joan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Since that time, I have combined my parliamentary work with my responsibilities at home. During this period – and indeed throughout my career – the support of my wife has been essential to my service in Parliament.

“It was Joan who encouraged me to return to education and to become a teacher after I left school with no formal qualifications. She selflessly supported me in my work as MP for our hometown of Dumbarton as well as in this House. I have now taken the decision that I must in future spend the majority of my time at home supporting my wife.

“I have informed the Leader of the House that my final day in this post will be February 1, 2026.

“House officials will make the necessary preparations for an election to select my successor in time for an orderly handover.”

Lord McFall added: “It has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve this House as its fourth Lord Speaker. In the remaining months of my tenure I will continue to do my utmost to fulfil my duties diligently.