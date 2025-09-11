Lord Mandelson sacked by Keir Starmer after revelations about Jeffrey Epstein relationship

The Prime Minister asked Lord Mandelson to be withdrawn as ambassador to the United States, Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty told MPs.

Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Lord Peter Mandelson after the revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord (Peter) Mandelson, seen with President Trump n the White House, has lost his job as UK ambassador to the US

It comes after it emerged that Lord Mandelson had supported Epstein after he was convicted of sex offences.

Doughty said: “In particular, Lord Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

“And in light of that, and mindful, as we all are, of the victims of Epstein’s appalling crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”

Lord Mandelson has now been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.

Lord Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein had been known about, but Bloomberg and The Sun published emails showing that the relationship continued after the crimes committed by the financier had emerged.

Mandelson is reported to have told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He also told him, “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Mandelson was appointed as US ambassador by Sir Keir Starmer in December.

On Wednesday at PMQs the PM defended his appointment, saying that due process had been carried out.

But Doughty said on Thursday morning that Lord Mandelson’s “relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

Mandelson is a long survivor of Labour politics. He was a key ally of Tony Blair’s but was sacked from the Cabinet twice during the New Labour years.

After resigning as an MP in 2004, he returned as a peer and to cabinet when Gordon Brown was Prime Minister.

In the Commons, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “I do not know what it is about the decades of scandals and being best friends with a notorious child trafficker and paedophile, which should have got some alarm bells ringing in number 10 before this decision was taken.”

He added: “Did the Prime Minister know about these emails prior to standing up in that despatch box just yesterday to say he had confidence in Mr Mandelson, and does he retain the Labour whip in the House of Lords?”

Doughty said the Government “will keep the House updated on these matters”, adding: “That decisive decision has been has been made, and as I’ve been very, very clear, all candidates are subject to routine, extensive vetting and background checks.”