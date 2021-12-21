Long-running saga of Prestwick Airport ends as planned sale ditched by Scottish Government

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, during a visit to Prestwick Airport earlier this year.

The decision comes almost a year after ministers announced a preferred bidder for the South Ayrshire complex had been chosen in February, five months after its sale to the original chosen bidder – believed to be Glasgow Airport owner AGS – fell through.

Reports earlier in the year suggested one barrier to the sale may have been the £43.4m loan from the Scottish Government which kept the airport going after its purchase for £1 in 2013 to stop the complex from closing.

In answer to a written question in Holyrood, finance minister Kate Forbes confirmed the decision not to go ahead with the sale.

She said Prestwick has been “adapting” to the challenges faced by Covid-19, and said the government still intends to sell the airport in the future.

Ms Forbes said: “Scottish Ministers still intend for Prestwick Airport to return to the private sector at the appropriate time and opportunity.

"Having carefully considered bids received under a recent sales process, I can advise that Ministers have decided to not proceed with a sale at this time.

"The Scottish Government remains supportive of the business.

"With a refreshed board and management in place, the Scottish Government is confident the business will continue to develop in its strategy for growth.

Prestwick’s chief executive, Ian Forgie, said the airport had made an operating profit of £0.5m in the last year, compared to losses of £7.8m in 2016/17.

He added the total profit after tax for the year is £12.8m for the airport, which included a non-cash revaluation of assets.

He said: “The future of the airport is significantly brighter now than it was five years ago however, we are realistic that the short-term outlook remains tough with headwinds continuing to impact travel and global supply chains.

“The Scottish Government has restated its long-term commitment to return the Airport to the private sector and having carefully considered bids received under a recent sales process have decided to not to proceed with a sale at this time.

“I am pleased that the airport retains the confidence and support of our shareholder and with a new chairman and recently refreshed operating board we look forward to the airport continuing the progress of recent years by focussing on the development of new revenue opportunities and building on its strengths by providing a distinctive range of services.”

