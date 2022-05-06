Both women, hailing from the SNP party, have proven their popularity with people in the local authority after being elected as councillors.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar previously held the less boasted about title of being the only local authority with all male councillors in 2017.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Susan Thomson and Frances Murray from the SNP have now tipped the scales on gender imbalance very slightly. The council previously had female representation in 2012.

Eilean Siar.

Ms Thomson will represent South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula for the SNP and Ms Murray claimed a Stornoway seat.

The council remains dominated by independents and male councillors, with 20 non-affiliated councillors elected. The SNP is the biggest party with six councillors.