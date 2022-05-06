Local elections 2022: Western Isles elect two women councillors

Two women councillors have made history as they ended male-only rule in the Western Isles local authority.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:22 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:05 pm

Both women, hailing from the SNP party, have proven their popularity with people in the local authority after being elected as councillors.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar previously held the less boasted about title of being the only local authority with all male councillors in 2017.

However, Susan Thomson and Frances Murray from the SNP have now tipped the scales on gender imbalance very slightly. The council previously had female representation in 2012.

Eilean Siar.

Ms Thomson will represent South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula for the SNP and Ms Murray claimed a Stornoway seat.

The council remains dominated by independents and male councillors, with 20 non-affiliated councillors elected. The SNP is the biggest party with six councillors.

The Conservatives have one councillor in the council and two seats remain up for grabs due to a shortage of people willing to run for election.

