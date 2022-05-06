Local elections 2022: Sir Keir Starmer to be investigated by Durham Police over Covid lockdown beer

The incident involving Sir Keir occurred on April last year.

Durham police said they would begin the investigation into the potential lockdown breaches after receiving “significant new information”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the force said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30, 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives to meet with winning Labour Councillors at StoneX Stadium in Barnet, England. Picture: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”