Voters will be choosing local representatives with polls opening at 7am and closing at 10pm.

After polls close at 10pm, ballot boxes are taken from all the polling stations to local or regional counting centres where staff open them and start counting votes.

While England and Wales can expect results through the night, Scotland’s results will be declared later on Friday.

Here is an updated list of provisional declaration times for the elections in Scotland

This is due to the voting system with all councils in Scotland are elected using the single transferable vote (STV) system, where voters rank candidates and results are based on preferences rather than the winner-takes-all method used in England.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change.

All timings are for May 6 and are in chronological order.

Here's a list of the Local Council Elections 2022 declaration times

Scotland local elections, councils to watch.

Moray 12:30

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 13:00

Perth & Kinross 13:00

Shetland Islands 13:00

Dumfries & Galloway 14:00

Dundee 14:00

East Renfrewshire 14:00

Inverclyde 14:00

Argyll & Bute 14:30

Clackmannanshire 14:30

East Lothian 14:30

Fife 14:30

Scottish Borders 14:30

Aberdeen 15:00

Aberdeenshire 15:00

Angus 15:00

East Ayrshire 15:00

North Ayrshire 15:00

South Ayrshire 15:00

Stirling 15:00

West Dunbartonshire 15:00

West Lothian 15:00

East Dunbartonshire 15:30

Edinburgh 15:30

Falkirk 15:30

North Lanarkshire 15:30

Highland 15:45

Midlothian 16:00

South Lanarkshire 16:00