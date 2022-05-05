This is a list of when each council will count the votes, with provisional estimated declaration times, some based on previous elections, and all are subject to change.

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some results are expected almost right away on Friday, while others will be declared much later on the same day.

A provisional declaration times for the elections when polls close in England and Wales. The vote is taking place on May 5 in England, Scotland and Wales

Once all the votes in an area are counted, the official in charge – the returning officer – takes the stage and announces the results.

Local council elections are happening in England, but not in all areas.

More than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils will be standing for election in major cities including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and all 32 London boroughs with 1,000 parish councils electing around 10,000 councillors.

England local elections 2022, councils to watch outside London.

22 councils in Wales will be holding elections, with residents able to vote from the age of 16.

Here's a list of the Local Council Elections 2022 declaration times

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change. Result delcarations are in chronological order

Halton 00:05

A look at the votes across the county.

Bolton 00:30

Broxbourne 00:30

Basildon 01:00

Brentwood 01:00

London local elections 2022, councils to watch.

Exeter 01:00

Hart 01:00

Rushmoor 01:00

Tameside 01:00

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 01:30

South Tyneside 01:30

Tamworth 01:30

Wigan 01:30

Worcester 01:30

Amber Valley 02:00

Chorley 02:00

Croydon 02:00

Harlow 02:00

Hartlepool 02:00

North Tyneside 02:00

Plymouth 02:00

Redditch 02:00

Rochford 02:00

Sandwell 02:00

Sefton 02:00

Sunderland 02:00

Thurrock 02:00

Wirral 02:00

Oldham 02:15

Cumberland 02:30

Fareham 02:30

Ipswich 02:30

Lincoln 02:30

North East Lincolnshire 02:30

Peterborough 02:30

Preston 02:30

Stevenage 02:30

Eastleigh 03:00

Epping Forest 03:00

Hammersmith & Fulham 03:00

Oxford 03:00

Portsmouth 03:00

Sheffield 03:00

Southend-on-Sea 03:00

Tandridge 03:00

Waltham Forest 03:00

Westminster 03:00

Wolverhampton 03:00

Colchester 03:30

Kingston-upon-Hull 03:30

Redbridge 03:30

Barking & Dagenham 04:00

Coventry 04:00

Dudley 04:00

Ealing 04:00

Hillingdon 04:00

Nuneaton & Bedworth 04:00

Salford 04:00

Sutton 04:00

Bexley 04:30

Hounslow 04:30

Derby 05:00

Havering 05:00

Kensington & Chelsea 05:00

Merton 05:00

Southampton 05:00

Southwark 05:00

Richmond-upon-Thames 05:30

Wandsworth 05:30

Enfield 06:00

Stockport 06:00

Brent 06:30

Barnet 07:00

Barnsley 07:00

Gateshead 12:30

Cambridge 13:00

Cannock Chase 13:00

Huntingdonshire 13:00

Solihull 13:00

Walsall 13:00

Westmorland & Furness 13:00

Calderdale 13:30

Carmarthenshire 14:00

Castle Point 14:00

Cheltenham 14:00

Conwy 14:00

Crawley 14:00

Elmbridge 14:00

Maidstone 14:00

Rossendale 14:00

Runnymede 14:00

Slough 14:00

West Oxfordshire 14:00

Worthing 14:00

Wrexham 14:00

Burnley 14:30

Havant 14:30

Reigate & Banstead 14:30

Three Rivers 14:30

Woking 14:30

Blaenau Gwent 15:00

Bromley 15:00

Caerphilly 15:00

Camden 15:00

Denbighshire 15:00

Flintshire 15:00

Hyndburn 15:00

Knowsley 15:00

Manchester 15:00

Merthyr Tydfil 15:00

Newcastle-under-Lyme 15:00

Reading 15:00

South Cambridgeshire 15:00

Torfaen 15:00

Trafford 15:00

Welwyn Hatfield 15:00

Ceredigion 15:30

Isle of Anglesey 15:30

Rochdale 15:30

West Lancashire 15:30

Adur 16:00

Birmingham 16:00

Blackburn with Darwen 16:00

Haringey 16:00

Hastings 16:00

Milton Keynes 16:00

Mole Valley 16:00

Norwich 16:00

Rhondda Cynon Taf 16:00

Rugby 16:00

Somerset 16:00

St Albans 16:00

Leeds 16:30

Pendle 16:30

Tunbridge Wells 16:30

Basingstoke & Deane 17:00

Bridgend 17:00

Cardiff 17:00

Gosport 17:00

Gwynedd 17:00

Harrow 17:00

North Yorkshire 17:00

Powys 17:00

St Helens 17:00

Swansea 17:00

Swindon 17:00

Wakefield 17:00

Watford 17:00

Wokingham 17:00

Pembrokeshire 17:30

Bradford 18:00

Greenwich 18:00

Islington 18:00

Lambeth 18:00

Lewisham 18:00

Monmouthshire 18:00

Neath Port Talbot 18:00

Newport 18:00

Winchester 18:00

Kingston-upon-Thames 18:00

Kirklees 18:30

North Hertfordshire 18:30

Hackney 19:00

Newham 19:00

Cherwell 19:30

Vale of Glamorgan 20:00

Bury 20:30

Tower Hamlets Saturday May 7 17:00

– Mayoral elections

(all times are for Friday May 6)

Hackney 12:00

Newham 13:00

Lewisham 13:00

Watford 13:00

South Yorkshire 16:00

Tower Hamlets 17:00