Local elections 2022: Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken overtaken by Scottish Greens on first preference votes despite being re-elected

The SNP's Susan Aitken celebrates at the Glasgow City Council count at the Emirates Arena. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

New candidate Holly Bruce topped the ballot with 3,173 first preference votes, while the SNP’s Susan Aitken received 2,899.

Ms Bruce said she was proud of her party’s “positive campaign”, adding she was “thrilled that the people of Langside have put their trust in me to represent them for the next five years”.

Ms Aitken said she was delighted to have been voted in as a councillor once again, but spoke of her disappointment that her colleague David Turner had lost his seat in the Shettleston ward.

“These things happen in elections,” she said.

Shettleston’s results saw two Labour councillors voted in at the expense of the SNP, while Scottish Conservative Thomas Kerr retained his position.