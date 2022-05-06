Local elections 2022: Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken overtaken by Scottish Greens on first preference votes despite being re-elected

Glasgow City Council’s leader has been overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the city’s Langside ward.

By Hannah Carmichael
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:21 pm
The SNP's Susan Aitken celebrates at the Glasgow City Council count at the Emirates Arena. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

New candidate Holly Bruce topped the ballot with 3,173 first preference votes, while the SNP’s Susan Aitken received 2,899.

Ms Bruce said she was proud of her party’s “positive campaign”, adding she was “thrilled that the people of Langside have put their trust in me to represent them for the next five years”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
Local elections results LIVE: Scottish Conservatives results “really disappointi...

Ms Aitken said she was delighted to have been voted in as a councillor once again, but spoke of her disappointment that her colleague David Turner had lost his seat in the Shettleston ward.

“These things happen in elections,” she said.

Shettleston’s results saw two Labour councillors voted in at the expense of the SNP, while Scottish Conservative Thomas Kerr retained his position.

Ms Aitken suggested the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Greens at Holyrood may have led to the result in her ward.

Scottish GreensSNP
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.