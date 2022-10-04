Liz Truss speech: When will the Prime Minister speak at the Tory Party Conference? What will she say? Will she mention cheese?

Where is the 2022 Conservative Party Conference?

This year’s Tory party conference is being held at the Birmingham International Conference Centre (Birmingham ICC). It kicked off on Sunday, October 2.

When is Liz Truss’s speech?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister is likely to close out the conference as the headline act. She’ll be speaking on Wednesday October 5. She will be the third speaker in the morning, with a block between 10am and 12pm title ‘Getting Britain Moving’ in Hall 1. First up will be Tory party chairman Jake Berry, followed by Nadim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities. Once they’re clear the stage will be given over to Liz Truss, who will finish at about 12pm.

What will Liz Truss say at the Tory party conference?

Given the way the government performed such a huge U-turn on Monday morning, anything is possible. The Prime Minister will hope to inspire confidence in the market after her initial moves sent the value of the British Pound (GBP) plummeting against the US Dollar (USD). It appears that as late as Sunday evening Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had still intended to stand his ground over the tax cuts which heavily favoured the richest section of the UK population.

Indeed some Tory-favouring tabloids who claimed to have an inside track on Monday’s Kwasi Kwarteng speech even went to print saying Kwarteng would refuse to budge on the controversial tax cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Liz Truss will speak at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

It was only when he was interviewed early on Monday morning that his mind appeared to have been changed. In light of this, Liz Truss really could say anything, which has brought her some unwanted attention in the past. . . . .

Liz Truss cheese speech – that’s a thing, isn’t it?

It definitely is. In 2014, as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, Liz Truss made a bizarrely-delivered speech at conference about importing food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her oddly-stunted delivery saw awkward silences as she waited for applause after stating that importing so much cheese into Britain “Is. A. Disgrace . . . . . .!”.

The audience was also caught unawares when she even paused for applause when she revealed that she intended to visit Beijing to open new pork markets.

She continued, strangely off-rhythm, stopping and starting like William Shatner. This was especially noticable when delivering the line: "I. Will. Not. Rest. . . . until the British apple is. Back. At the top of the tree.”