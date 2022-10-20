News you can trust since 1817
Liz Truss resigns: 21 pictures from the premiership of Liz Truss as she resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 3:03pm

Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.

During her 44 full days in No 10, she oversaw the pound plummeting, the cost of government debt soaring and poll numbers skydiving before tearing up her “Trussenomics” plans.

She held talks with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady and agreed to a fresh leadership election “to be completed within the next week”.

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister triggering leadership contest

She said: “I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

We take a look at some of the images from her time as Prime Minister.

1. Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022.

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

2. It was all smiles 44 days ago as Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband arrived in Downing Street

Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary arriving in Downing Street, London, after Ms Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II and accepted her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Issue date: Thursday October 20, 2022.

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

3. The late Queen Elizabeth II welcoming Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II welcoming Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II. Picture; File photo dated 06/09/2022

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

