Liz Truss resigns: 21 pictures from the premiership of Liz Truss as she resigns as Prime Minister
Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.
Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.
During her 44 full days in No 10, she oversaw the pound plummeting, the cost of government debt soaring and poll numbers skydiving before tearing up her “Trussenomics” plans.
She held talks with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady and agreed to a fresh leadership election “to be completed within the next week”.
She said: “I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”
We take a look at some of the images from her time as Prime Minister.