Liz Truss: Priti Patel quits as home secretary after new Prime Minister declaration

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.

While she pledged her support for the new leader, Ms Patel said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration, including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Outgoing home secretary Priti Patel looks on during a visit with members of the Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station. Picture: Andrew Boyers - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It has been the honour of my life to serve as home secretary for the last three years,” she tweeted.

“I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.”