Liz Truss: Priti Patel quits as home secretary after new Prime Minister declaration
Priti Patel has quit as home secretary, following the election of Liz Truss as the new Conservative Party leader.
In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.
Read More
While she pledged her support for the new leader, Ms Patel said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration, including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Most Popular
“It has been the honour of my life to serve as home secretary for the last three years,” she tweeted.
“I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.”
Ms Patel, who had been considered one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest allies, had been widely tipped to make way in the Cabinet, with Suella Braverman expected to be promoted to home secretary.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.