Liz Truss hails 'dignity and grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as politicians pay tribute to late monarch

Making an emotional address outside Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the death was a “huge shock to the nation and the world”.

Her speech came after the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral Thursday afternoon.

Ms Truss said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

Ms Truss, who met with the Queen on Tuesday, also praised the monarch’s commitment to public service.

She said: “Earlier this week at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister.

“Throughout her life she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

The Prime Minister said the country would now support the King.

She added: “We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

“And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King’.

“Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Elsewhere, the Labour leader said the nation was mourning a “remarkable sovereign”.

He said: “It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief.

“We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.

“For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said her Majesty “was a national treasure” who represented the “very best of our United Kingdom”.

He said: “The dedication and commitment of Her Majesty to this country and her people was unmatched.

" For 70 years, The Queen led the country through good times and bad, an unwavering presence of strength in each and every national moment of adversity.

“There was nobody else like Her Majesty. This loss will be felt dearly across Scotland, the United Kingdom and around the world. Everyone will remember Her Majesty as a warm, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and monarch.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the entire country at this very difficult time.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar proclaimed the “entire nation” would mourn her.

He said: “This is a sad day for the whole country, but especially for the Royal Family who have lost a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

“Our longest serving monarch, Her Majesty was a dedicated public servant, demonstrating strength, leadership and compassion when her country needed it most.

“From the Blitz to the pandemic, she brought our nation together at times of crisis - providing hope and light in our darkest moments.

“That influence was felt beyond the United Kingdom, she was a global figure whose stewardship of the Commonwealth leaves a world better than she found it.

“The Scottish Labour party joins the rest of the UK and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said the death of the Queen would leave a “void” and “this is our country’s saddest day”.

He said: “As is so natural with human beings, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we truly understand what has gone.

“It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.

“As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country.

“We think of her deep wisdom, and historic understanding, and her seemingly inexhaustible but understated sense of duty.

“Relentless though her diary must have felt, she never once let it show, and to tens of thousands of events – great and small – she brought her smile and her warmth and her gentle humour – and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom.

“This is our country’s saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her.

“That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history.”

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said: “We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater MSP said: “All of us have shared in the pain of losing a loved one in our lives, and at this difficult time for so many, we offer our condolences following the Queen’s passing.

“Since first opening the Scottish Parliament in 1999 she was a frequent visitor to Holyrood, and I am among many here who hold memories of meeting her during her visits to the Chamber over the years.