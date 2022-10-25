Liz Truss’ final speech as Prime Minister lasted three minutes and seven seconds, less than half the length of the farewell speech by her predecessor Boris Johnson, which ran for seven minutes and 33 seconds.

It was also around a minute shorter than the speech she made in Downing Street on becoming Prime Minister, which lasted four minutes and four seconds.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III to formally resign as PM. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country.

“In particular to lead the nation in mourning the death of her late Majesty the Queen, after 70 years of service, and welcoming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

“In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hard working families and businesses.

“We reversed the National Insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills, and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are taking back our energy independence so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations, or malign foreign powers.

“From my time as prime minister, I’m more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.

“As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote, ‘It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it’s because we do not dare that they are difficult’.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms, to do things differently.

“This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens, and restoring power to democratic institutions.

“It means lower taxes, so people can keep more of the money that they earn.

“And it means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages, and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people. We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes where power lies in the hands of a few.

“And now more than ever, we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin’s aggression. Ukraine must prevail. And we must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences.

“That’s what I have been striving to achieve, and I wish Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country.

“I want to thank Hugh, Frances, Liberty, my family and friends and all the team at number 10 for their love, friendship and support. I also want to thank my protection team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to spending more time in my constituency and continuing to serve southwest Norfolk from the back benches.