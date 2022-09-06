Liz Truss claims Britain can 'ride out the storm' of energy crisis in debut speech as Prime Minister

Speaking outside Downing Street amid heavy rain, Ms Truss said she had “three early priorities”, which were growing the economy, helping with energy bills, and getting the UK working.

It came in a speech where the 56th British Prime Minister also paid tribute to Boris Johnson.

She said: “Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing.

“We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

“I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I’m determined to deliver.”

The new Prime Minister added the country needs to build “roads, homes and broadband faster” with more investment in towns and cities across the country.

She said: “I know that we have to tackle those challenges. Of course it won’t be easy but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation.

“I will take action this day and every day to make it happen.”`

Her speech was drowned out at time by protesters playing loud music including the song Mad World from the streets surrounding Downing Street.