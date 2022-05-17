Liz Truss announces plans to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol

In a move that could spark a trade deal with the EU, the Foreign Secretary said the UK Government would bring forward changes unless an agreement could be reached.

Making a statement in the Commons, Ms Truss also insisted the changes were consistent with international law despite jeers from opposition MPs.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We want to see a First Minister and deputy First Minister in place and we want to work with them to further success.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss in the House of Commons, London, as she sets out her intention to bring forward legislation within weeks scrapping parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Picture: PA Wire

"The Belfast Good Friday agreement is under strain.

"The NI protocol does not have the support necessary in one part of Northern Ireland.

"I would also note all of the parties in Northern Ireland agree for the need to changes to the protocol.

”Our preference is to reach a negotiated outcome with the EU.”

The protocol was personally negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, but has seen constant criticism by ministers who have accused Brussels abusing it.

They say the EU has insisted on overly stringent checks on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which is causing trade disruption and community tensions.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Johnson said: "We would love this to be done in a consensual way with our friends and partners, ironing out the problems, stopping some of these barriers east-west.

"But to get that done, to have the insurance we need, we need to proceed with a legislative solution at the same time."

The row over the treaty has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast, with the Democratic Unionist Party refusing to join an executive unless its concerns over the arrangements are addressed.

A majority of MLAs in Stormont’s newly elected Assembly represent parties that support retaining the protocol, with many arguing that the arrangement offers the region protection from some of the negative economic consequences of Brexit.

They also point to the unfettered access Northern Ireland traders have to sell into the EU single market as a key benefit of the protocol.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has accused Mr Johnson of "placating the DUP" by vowing to amend the arrangement.

She said: "People are facing incredible difficulties in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and it's simply not acceptable.

"It's not good enough for anybody, the DUP or the British Government, to hold society here to ransom."

There are fears the move to unilaterally rewrite parts of the deal risks a trade war with the EU during a cost-of-living crisis.

The European Commission has urged Britain to enter talks about the bloc’s proposals on the protocol as a “much better course than engaging unilaterally”.

Daniel Ferrie, a commission spokesman, told reporters in Brussels that the EU package offered during negations in October were “not a ‘take it or leave it’” offer.