Live politics: Matt Hancock Covid evidence, Alex Salmond on independence and FMQs

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has said his Alba Party can “propel the independence movement forward”, as it unveiled plans to lodge a referendum Bill at Holyrood.

Ash Regan, who recently defected to Alba from the SNP, is to introduce a member’s Bill in a bid to force a referendum, asking Scots if the Scottish Parliament’s powers should be extended to allow it to legislate for and negotiate independence.

The plan, announced on St Andrew’s Day on Thursday, would be for such a vote to be held exactly 10 years after the September 18 referendum in 2014, when Scots rejected independence and instead voted to stay part of the UK.