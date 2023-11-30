Live politics: Matt Hancock Covid evidence, Alex Salmond on independence and FMQs
Join us for live updates of today's politics - including Matt Hancock's appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry, Alex Salmond's press conference and First Minister's Question at Holyrood.
First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to take questions from opposition parties from noon onwards - join us to keep updated with the cut and thrust of the debates.
Live blog: Hancock inquiry, Salmond presser & FMQs
'Honest to a fault'
Take a look back at Matt Hancock's last appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry, when he said he was "profoundly sorry" for every death caused by the pandemic.
Here's The Scotsman's Westminster correspondent, Alex Brown, giving his verdict at the time:
Salmond makes bid for independence
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has said his Alba Party can “propel the independence movement forward”, as it unveiled plans to lodge a referendum Bill at Holyrood.
Ash Regan, who recently defected to Alba from the SNP, is to introduce a member’s Bill in a bid to force a referendum, asking Scots if the Scottish Parliament’s powers should be extended to allow it to legislate for and negotiate independence.
The plan, announced on St Andrew’s Day on Thursday, would be for such a vote to be held exactly 10 years after the September 18 referendum in 2014, when Scots rejected independence and instead voted to stay part of the UK.
The Bill will be a test of the SNP - will it publicly reject a plan for independence, risking revolt from its member and MSPs?
Hancock to give evidence all day
Matt Hancock is up now, currently being asked about "scepticism" towards the Department of Health and Social Care.
Hancock is expected to contest accusations made about his performance as health secretary during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
The ex-minister’s evidence is expected to take up the whole of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses.
The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity reality TV show, played a key role in the UK’s pandemic response.
Independence press conference
Political correspondent Rachel Amery is at the Alba Party press conference this morning:
Boris Johnson set to take the stand
Former prime minister Boris Johnson will give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Good morning!
Good morning from a very chilly Edinburgh, where our politics teams is busy covering today's political news.
Any tips or observations: [email protected]
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.