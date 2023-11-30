All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Live

Live politics: Matt Hancock Covid evidence, Alex Salmond on independence and FMQs

Join us for live updates of today's politics - including Matt Hancock's appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry, Alex Salmond's press conference and First Minister's Question at Holyrood.

Joseph Anderson
By Joseph Anderson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
 Comment
Former Health Minister Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence for the second time at the covid inquiry on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)Former Health Minister Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence for the second time at the covid inquiry on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Former Health Minister Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence for the second time at the covid inquiry on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to take questions from opposition parties from noon onwards - join us to keep updated with the cut and thrust of the debates.

Live blog: Hancock inquiry, Salmond presser & FMQs

Show new updates
10:29 GMTUpdated 10:29 GMT

'Honest to a fault'

Take a look back at Matt Hancock's last appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry, when he said he was "profoundly sorry" for every death caused by the pandemic.

Here's The Scotsman's Westminster correspondent, Alex Brown, giving his verdict at the time:

Matt Hancock is honest to a fault in scathing evidence

10:25 GMT

Salmond makes bid for independence

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has said his Alba Party can “propel the independence movement forward”, as it unveiled plans to lodge a referendum Bill at Holyrood.

Ash Regan, who recently defected to Alba from the SNP, is to introduce a member’s Bill in a bid to force a referendum, asking Scots if the Scottish Parliament’s powers should be extended to allow it to legislate for and negotiate independence.

The plan, announced on St Andrew’s Day on Thursday, would be for such a vote to be held exactly 10 years after the September 18 referendum in 2014, when Scots rejected independence and instead voted to stay part of the UK.

The Bill will be a test of the SNP - will it publicly reject a plan for independence, risking revolt from its member and MSPs?

10:23 GMT

Hancock to give evidence all day

Matt Hancock is up now, currently being asked about "scepticism" towards the Department of Health and Social Care.

Hancock is expected to contest accusations made about his performance as health secretary during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The ex-minister’s evidence is expected to take up the whole of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses.

The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity reality TV show, played a key role in the UK’s pandemic response.

10:18 GMT

Independence press conference

Political correspondent Rachel Amery is at the Alba Party press conference this morning:

10:16 GMT

Boris Johnson set to take the stand

Former prime minister Boris Johnson will give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

10:12 GMT

Good morning!

Good morning from a very chilly Edinburgh, where our politics teams is busy covering today's political news.

Any tips or observations: [email protected]

Related topics:Alex SalmondFMQs
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.