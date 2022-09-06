News you can trust since 1817
LIVE: Liz Truss to become Prime Minister as Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street | Truss to travel to Balmoral to visit Queen

Follow live here as Liz Truss is to officially become Prime Minister as Boris Johnson steps down.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:47 am
Liz Truss is to become Prime Minister today as Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street.
Boris Johnson pledged his “fervent support” for successor Liz Truss as she prepared to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis.

Ms Truss, who will travel to Balmoral to accept the role of prime minister from the Queen later on Tuesday, is thought to be drawing up plans for a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.

Follow all the action of the new PM appointment here.

