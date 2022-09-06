Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, welcomed rent freezes, however, said there is more the Scottish Goverment can do.

Mr Sarwar said: “Politics is about choices.

“Today I want to welcome some moves the First Minister has made in the right direction but it is not enough - and we will need to go further as this crisis continues.

“This cannot be just another Programme for Government that goes through the motions of promising change and delivers nothing.

“First Minister, use your power and use your status to change people’s lives and improve Scotland now.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the programme delivers a ‘winter of discontent’ which does nothing for health.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said: “.

“This is a meagre programme. Nothing new for health when a staggering one in seven Scots is on a waiting list, nothing on long Covid, nothing significant to boost the economy despite the country’s slide towards recession.

“It continues to astonish me that the SNP have used this summer to focus solely on their efforts break up the United Kingdom

“Meanwhile wasteful spending continues. The First Minister should abandon the costly ministerial power grab of social care, scrap national testing and stop spending her time and our money on a referendum that is not wanted by the people of Scotland.