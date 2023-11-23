Live blog: First Minister's Questions - Yousaf expected to be grilled on Michael Matheson expenses scandal
Join us for live updates from FMQs, where Humza Yousaf will take questions from opposition parties in the Scottish Parliament
First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to take questions from opposition parties from noon onwards - join us to keep updated with the cut and thrust of the debates.
Live blog: FMQs
Some reaction from across the political spectrum to today's FMQs:
Co-convener of Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Green Party, Greg Ingerson:
Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, tweeting from the chamber (we assume):
Something must be done
The First Minister says his government has a responsibility to combat the climate crisis.
Yousaf says: "History will judge very poorly climate deniers and climate skeptics in the face of a climate crisis that is harming our planet."
Heat pumps
MSPs are now debating the installation of heat pumps.
Fergus Ewing accuses the Green Party of implementing a "half-baked pie in the sky" policy that has actually driven up housing prices.
The Scottish Government is set to ban gas boilers and other direct emissions heating systems in all new homes and non-domestic buildings constructed in Scotland from next year.
Ewing says major house builders have warned they are unable to build as many homes due to the added cost.
In case you're wondering...
The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has announced she will be away for a few weeks due to planned surgery - hence why she is not chairing today's session
Alison Johnstone said she would return soon and thanked NHS staff.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Due to planned surgery, I’ll be away from the Parliament for a few weeks. Looking forward to being back at Holyrood soon.
“Thanks to the caring and professional NHS staff.”
May explain why MSPs aren't exactly on their best behaviour today - lots of shouting from the backbenches.
Matchett's assessment
Our deputy political editor is not impressed with the proceedings so far:
Anas Sarwar up now
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is now on his feet. Asks Yousaf whether the Scottish Government has a policy of "not telling the truth" - he's not allowed to outright call the government liars, as per parliamentary rules.
Sarwar says in the short time Yousaf has been First Minister, the record of parliament has had to be corrected three times. Firstly over Covid whatsapp messages, then over renewable energy claims.
He accuses Yousaf of ignoring statistics to fit his arguments, and asks if it is any wonder why he won't sack Matheson.
Changing the tune
Yousaf now trying to change the subject to yesterday's UK Government budget announcement, saying it has damaged Scotland's NHS.
Ross quickly returns to the Matheson scandal, asking "if ministers need to be honest, why is he still in a job?".
Yousaf wonders aloud "how the party of Boris Johnson can lecture anyone on public standards" and said as there is now an investigation there should not be "a running commentary" on the case.
Yousaf launches a smart defence
The First Minister read out quotes from Matheson, apologising for his mistake to STV.
However, he then revealed he was actually reading from Douglas Ross' own apology when he was found to have incorrectly declared his income to the parliament.
Douglas Ross is up first...
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, starts by welcoming the news that an investigation has been launched in Michael Matheson's £11,000 iPad data bill.
However, he says Mr Matheson needs to appear before the Scottish Parliament and explain why he initially said the bill was related to parliamentary business while he was on holiday.
It later transpired his sons had watched a football match on the device.
Humza Yousaf says Mr Matheson answered in "good faith" when asked why the bill was so high, he then corrected his "honest mistake" when he realised his children had run up the bill.
Breaking: Michael Matheson to face investigation
Michael Matheson is to be investigated over an £11,000 data roaming bill racked up on his Holyrood-issued iPad.
The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) confirmed it will launch a probe and will seek to conclude this “promptly”.
