Lisa Nandy reveals she has security at her home and carries police alarm everywhere in 'typical experience' for MPs

Lisa Nandy has revealed she has security at her home and carries a police alarm everywhere, labelling it a “”typical experience” for MPs.

The Shadow cabinet minister for international development suggested many MPs will have been in touch with the Speaker to express “concerns about their safety” in recent weeks, with threats coming “on multiple issues in multiple directions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows Sir Lindsay Hoyle facing calls to resign after going against convention during the SNP’s Opposition Day debate on a ceasefire, said his motivation for widening Wednesday’s discussion was fuelled by concern about MPs’ security after intimidation suffered by some parliamentarians.

Shadow secretary for international development Lisa Nandy revealed MPs faced constant threats.

The Labour MP told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think there’ll be many, many MPs who will have been in contact with the Speaker over the course of the last few months, and particularly in the last couple of weeks, as tensions were heightened – expressing concerns about their safety.

"We’ve had incidents over the last few months where people, including me, have been accosted on the streets and surrounded and filmed.

“Over the 14 years that I’ve been in Parliament, I’ve watched this get worse and worse.”

Ms Nandy said she was “absolutely certain” no-one in Labour threatened to withdraw support from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over Wednesday’s motion on a ceasefire in Gaza.

“None of the senior figures in Labour would ever dream of threatening the Speaker,” Ms Nandy said.

Discussing her own security arrangements, the Wigan MP revealed she could no longer do public advertised surgeries, and they had to be done by appointment.

She told Times Radio: We have security present. I carry a police alarm everywhere that I go. I have security on my home. And that is a really very typical experience for members of Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went to a party meeting just last week and had people gathering around the entrance of that, shouting ‘genocide’ and accusing me and others of committing genocide.

"We've had a couple of senior members of the Shadow Cabinet surrounded by people as they were going about canvassing, being filmed on their phones, and very aggressive comments about their own families. There was the Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who had people outside of his home. And that actually isn't an isolated incident - that's happened to lots of MPs."

Sir Lindsay has reportedly written to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to seek more funding for the scheme to protect politicians by installing security measures at MPs’ homes and constituency offices.

The Scotsman understands a rising number of politicians have been assessed to be at risk and are being provided with close protection by private security personnel.

Ms Nandy added that when MPs were silenced, it was their communities that suffered. She said: "The thing I most want your listeners to know is that we take this seriously because we take the views and the voices of people in this country seriously, and their MPs are the mechanism through which they must be heard.

"And when you threaten and intimidate us, you're not just trying to us, you're trying to silence people out in the country as well. And that's unacceptable. And we won't stand for it."

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported that three female politicians, including representatives of the Conservative and Labour parties, have been given taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars.

The newspaper reported that the three MPs, who have not been named, had their security upgraded after a risk assessment was carried out with support from the Ravec committee, which is responsible for the security of the royal family and senior politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign defended the right to lobby MPs “in large numbers”, amid reports the group wanted so many protesters to turn up that Parliament would “have to lock the doors”.

The group said the issue of MPs’ security was “serious” but should not be used to “shield MPs from democratic accountability”.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign director Ben Jamal said thousands of people were “shamefully” denied entry into Parliament on Wednesday as they attempted to lobby MPs to vote in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza.

He added that the group was not involved in the projection of a “from the river to the sea” message on the building, but was “pleased to see it”.