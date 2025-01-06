'Lies and misinformation': Sir Keir Starmer hits back at Elon Musk in response to Tesla and X owner

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:56 GMT
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says those spreading ‘lies’ about child grooming gangs do not care about the victims or justice

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at the likes of Elon Musk for “spreading lies and misinformation” over child grooming gangs.

Mr Musk, the multi-billionaire and owner of social media platform X, has accused the Prime Minister of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” while serving as director of public prosecutions.

This comes amid mounting calls for the UK government to launch a new public inquiry into child grooming gangs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. | Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Mr Musk has posted several criticisms online, including calling Sir Keir a “national embarrassment” and saying the Prime Minister should be in prison.

The US multi-billionaire also said former prime minister Gordon Brown “committed an unforgivable crime against the British people” and branded UK safeguarding minister Jess Phillips a “rape genocide apologist”.

Several senior Conservative and Reform MPs have also called for a national inquiry into child grooming gangs, after a request for this was rejected by Ms Phillips.

Sir Keir called out the posts during a speech on Monday morning, although avoided directly naming Mr Musk.

Elon Musk.Elon Musk.
Elon Musk. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

He said: “Those who are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they’re interested in themselves.”

When questioned why the UK government was not ordering a new public inquiry, Sir Keir said: “I changed the system because I could see some of the things that were going wrong.

“The victims suffered terrible abuse and then they weren’t listened to.”

Sir Keir said the online debate had “crossed a line”, resulting in threats against MPs.

The Prime Minister defended Ms Phillips’s record as safeguarding minister, saying she had “done a thousand times more” for victims than they had “ever dreamt about”.

In his speech, the Prime Minister criticised the supporters of far-right activist Tommy Robison’s “lies”.

