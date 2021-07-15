Levelling up must be about 'all of us, not them and us', Anas Sarwar has warned

The Scottish Labour leader warned Thursday evening that the Union could not be saved through a “culture war”, and demanded practical solutions to make the UK better.

Speaking after Boris Johnson set out his “levelling up” agenda in a major speech, Mr Sarward claimed the UK would only thrive when the Government recognised being a progressive and tolerant country.

He said: "You cannot save the Union with posturing and pursuing every fight in the culture war.

"Dividing our country for political gain is Boris Johnson's bread and butter - but it won't unite every part of the UK, and it won't bring prosperity to a single part of this country.

“There seems to be an idea that jobs and social justice are either/or when it comes to levelling up.

“But making this country - all parts of it - the best place in the world to live means making everyone’s lives better.

"Instead we’ve seen the grotesque farce of the most successful England football team in a generation being harangued by Conservative politicians for standing up for the values which bring our whole country together.

"Gareth Southgate's team brought together England fans because they won the hearts of a diverse and progressive country.

"They weren't just an example for England - but for the whole of the UK, a symbol of an outward looking and optimistic place.”

Mr Sarwar also hit out at the SNP, and insisted nationalism was not the route to improving people’s lives.

He said: “For Nicola Sturgeon, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford might be inspiring - but they aren’t part of our shared national story.

“That is because nationalism is based on the lie that the path to our best days is through dividing rather than uniting on our shared island.

"But across the UK, we want the same things; to live happily and healthily in a country that takes pride in itself and its place in the world.

“And that shared prosperity comes from cooperation, not separation."