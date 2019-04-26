Letters: Second independence referendum should have 60% threshold

Time will tell but I suspect that history will not be too kind to David Cameron, whose political career was over before he reached age 50.
Sadly, he made a complete hash of negotiations with Alex Salmond in respect of the first independence vote.
Salmond got everything in his favour – the wording of the question, the timing and the reduced voting age – and still could not win.
In my opinion a referendum on such a vitally important matter should be decided on a pass mark of much higher than 50.1 per cent.
At least 60 per cent should be the pass mark which would give a clear majority.
Imagine the impact on Scottish society if Salmond had won with 50.1 per cent!
Here we are about to face more uncertainty as Nicola Sturgeon appeases an element within her party.
I just hope that whoever is the Prime Minister at the time is firm and tells her to go forth and do the job that she is very well paid for – run the country far better than it has been now for years and sort out the many problems that exist for all to see and experience.
Eddie Thorn