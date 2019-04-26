Letters: Second independence referendum should have 60% threshold

Time will tell but I suspect that history will not be too kind to David Cameron, whose political career was over before he reached age 50.

Sadly, he made a complete hash of negotiations with Alex Salmond in respect of the first independence vote.

Salmond got everything in his favour – the wording of the question, the timing and the reduced voting age – and still could not win.

In my opinion a referendum on such a vitally important matter should be decided on a pass mark of much higher than 50.1 per cent.

At least 60 per cent should be the pass mark which would give a clear majority.

Imagine the impact on Scottish society if Salmond had won with 50.1 per cent!

Here we are about to face more uncertainty as ­Nicola Sturgeon appeases an element within her party.

I just hope that whoever is the Prime Minister at the time is firm and tells her to go forth and do the job that she is very well paid for – run the country far better than it has been now for years and sort out the many problems that exist for all to see and experience.

Eddie Thorn