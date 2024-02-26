The decision means he Mr Anderson, the Ashfield MP who is a standard bearer for the Tory right, will now sit as an independent unless he defects to another party that chooses to offer him its backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there have been indications of a potential lifeline for Mr Anderson to return to the Conservative party ranks.

MP Lee Anderson has had the whip removed over remarks linked to London mayor Sadiq Khan. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

But who is Lee Anderson – and why have his remarks got him into so much trouble?

Who is Lee Anderson?

Mr Anderson is the MP for Ashfield, and has been an MP continually since December 12, 2019, having secured his seat at the election won comprehensively while Boris Johnson was Conservative leader.

The 57-year-old was born in Nottinghamshire, with his father working as a coal miner. He attended Ashfield School and initially, prior to his parliamentary career, also worked as a coal miner himself.

Mr Anderson then worked for the Citizens Advice Bureau – a role that led to him serving as a Labour party councillor in Ashfield from 2015.

His defection to the Conservative party came in 2018, and he served as a Tory councillor in Mansfield from 2019 to 2021 – a period that coincided with some of his MP duties.

The row involving Mr Khan is far from the first time Mr Anderson has aired controversial comments. The outspoken MP has previously called for the return of the death penalty and has frequently questioned how many people genuinely need to use food banks.

He also raised eyebrows in 2022 when he described an anti-Brexit protester as “a parasite” in a heated confrontation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland has not escaped the range of Mr Anderson’s controversial remarks, having told GB News in November last year those who have fled their countries and come to the UK could be held on a remote Scottish island – with the Orkneys cited as an example – until their applications are processed.

What did Lee Anderson say? Why has he not apologised?

Mr Anderson lost the Tory whip on Saturday after refusing to apologise for suggesting Labour London mayor Mr Khan had “given our capital city away to his mates” and was controlled by “Islamists”.

In an appearance on GB News on Friday, Mr Anderson had said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London … he’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

Mr Khan had subsequently described the Ashfield MP’s remarks as “pouring fuel on the fire of anti-Muslim hatred”.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden later said Mr Anderson would have kept the Tory whip if he had apologised.

Mr Anderson has since doubled down on his criticism of Mr Khan, refusing to apologise for his remarks. The former Tory deputy chairman on Monday admitted his original remarks were “clumsy”, but said saying sorry “would be a sign of weakness”.

In a statement to GB News, where he presents a weekly show, Mr Anderson said he had made comments “that some people thought were divisive”.

“Politics is divisive and I am just incredibly frustrated about the abject failures of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan,” Mr Anderson said. “My words may have been clumsy, but my words were borne out of sheer frustration at what is happening to our beautiful capital city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a fresh attack on Mr Khan, the now-independent MP said: “Hundreds of people had been arrested for racist abuse on these marches and we barely hear a peep from the mayor. If these marches were about something less fashionable, Sadiq Khan would have been the first to call for them to be cancelled. It’s double standards for political benefit.”

Who is the Tory whip?

Simon Hart has served as the chief whip of the House of Commons since October 2022.

He has been a MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire since 2010, and is ultimately responsible for the removal of the whip from any Conservative member, albeit with direction from the Prime Minister.

A spokesperson for Mr Hart said on Saturday: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the chief whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP.”

Why did Lee Anderson have the whip removed and can he have it restored?

Rishi Sunak, who was criticised initially for failing to explicitly condemn the comments, has spoken on Monday morning about why Mr Anderson had the whip removed. The Prime Minister said: “Lee’s comments weren’t acceptable, they were wrong. And that’s why he had the whip suspended.”

Mr Sunak continued: “Clearly his choice of words wasn’t acceptable, it was wrong.”

But there have still been hints of a lifeline and a way back into Conservative ranks.

Cabinet minister Mark Harper on Monday left the door open for Mr Anderson’s possible return to the Tory party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what he needs to say to be welcomed back, the transport secretary told Sky News: “I hope he will reflect on what he said and he will retract those comments and apologise…