The Guardian has reported that Ms Kuenssberg – who became the first woman to hold the role of political editor at the BBC six years ago – could be moving into a new presenting role on BBC Radio Four’s, Today programme.

There is no official confirmation of her departure and no suggested timeline over the move.

During her time as political editor she has covered two general elections and the Brexit referendum – which included appearing on the Brexitcast podcast throughout the lengthy negotiations.

In the past the political editor has been known to depart and move across the company in advance of a general election to allow their successors to get comfortable in the role before a vote.

Further information shared with the Guardian reports that Jon Sopel who announced he would be stepping down as North America editor, could in line for the role, with Sarah Smith, the current BBC Scotland editor, tipped to replace him in Washington.

Mr Sopel was reportedly linked to the vacancy of political editor at the BBC back in 2015 before Ms Kuenssberg got the job.

A senior figure within the company who is reportedly staying put, is Andrew Marr.

It has been reported that he has been offered a new contract to continue his Sunday morning politics show, with one reason being down to his work producing BBC content for when the Queen dies.

