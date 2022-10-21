Launch of Live Life Essentials just one key element of Aberdeenshire Council’s response to cost of living issues

The council is there to help during the cost of living crisis

Live Life Essentials has been introduced by Life Life Aberdeenshire – the sports and culture service of Aberdeenshire Council – to support communities who are being heavily impacted by current financial and energy challenges.

The initiative - which will develop and grow in the coming months - will provide opportunities for people to use these facilities, stay warm and drive real purpose from their visit without fear of stigma.

A dedicated page has been set up on the Council website, which you can also find on the homepage: https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/cost-of-living/

Support for households

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is aware many people are struggling with the cost of living just now and it is signposting communities to the different types of support available, whether it’s government financial help to services and advice available locally.

Among the information available are details around the Low-Income Cost of Living Payment, Council Tax Reduction, the Scottish Welfare Fund and Housing Benefit.

The council also has a range of employability programmes to support people who wish to progress their career and those who have seen their employment status changed. It also provides support for employers through the partnership site at https://employmentconnect.org.uk/

The council has also significantly increased the support available to the most vulnerable households in Aberdeenshire who are experiencing fuel poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarf’s Home Energy Advice Team will help people to access the financial and practical support they are eligible for.

Support for tenants

The council currently has a range of housing support and assistance it can provide. An approach which was originally developed as part of the Covid pandemic response has ensured access to Flexible Funding for tenants experiencing fuel payment pressures.

It helps with access to things like carpeting, food shopping vouchers, and includes digital inclusion projects targeting hard to reach groups including Gypsy Travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing service can provide quick access to those unable to heat their homes or at risk of disconnection from gas and electricity supply. Aberdeenshire Council also remains committed to a wide-ranging programme of energy efficiency improvements. As part of that improvement works plan it is installing cavity wall, internal and external wall and loft insulation and also installing highly efficient ‘A’ rated windows.

The programme also includes the installation of renewable energy systems such as solar photovoltaic roof panels for generating electricity and batteries to store this energy.”

Support for businesses

Economic development teams can provide advice and support to business across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has launched a new business start-up grant scheme funded by the Scottish Government’s Local Economic Covid Recovery Fund (LACER) which allows start-up businesses to apply for a £1,000 grant to help get a new venture off the ground without premises or £3,000 for businesses starting up and taking on premises.

Support for staff