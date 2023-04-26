Landmark legislation published to abolish Scotland's controversial not proven verdict

Legislation to abolish Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict in criminal trials and introduce sweeping changes to the justice system has been published by the Scottish Government.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the landmark move was among the most significant in the history of devolution and would put victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system.

The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill proposes abolishing the not proven verdict in all criminal trials “to help create a clearer, fairer and more transparent decision-making process”. It will reduce juror numbers from 15 to 12 and increase the jury majority required for conviction to at least two-thirds.

If passed by MSPs, the Bill would also establish an independent Victims and Witnesses Commissioner for Scotland to champion the rights of victims and witnesses and encourage government and criminal justice agencies to put those rights at the heart of the justice system.

The High Court in Edinburgh

It also includes new measures to meet the needs of survivors of sexual offences. These include an automatic lifelong right of anonymity for victims of sexual offences, as well as the establishment of a specialist sexual offences court with national jurisdiction.

The legislation would provide an automatic right to state-funded independent legal representation for complainers when applications are made to lead evidence of their sexual history or ‘bad character’ in sexual offence cases, and would enable a pilot of single-judge trials for cases of rape and attempted rape.

Ms Constance said: “This Bill will put victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system. It is testament to the efforts of many campaigners who have worked to ensure that the processes of justice better serve victims, witnesses and vulnerable parties.

“This landmark legislation is among the most significant since devolution and will ensure fairness is cemented into the bedrock of Scotland’s modern-day justice system. Building on the experiences of survivors, victims, and their families, these key reforms will make justice services more sensitive to the trauma it can cause.

“This government has been clear we must take action to improve the experience of those who suffer sexual abuse. The majority are women, who must be supported to have trust and confidence that the processes of justice will serve their needs, allow them to give their best evidence and support them in their recovery.