Angela Rayner. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

The deputy leader of the UK Labour Party has ruled out devolving employment law to Scotland should her party win power at the next general election.

Angela Rayner said she wanted to see good employment practices implemented across the whole of the UK.

The SNP has repeatedly called for the full devolution of employment law.

Labour has pledged to tackle insecure work by giving workers the right to protection against unfair dismissal, sick pay from day one and parental leave. The party would also ban zero-hour contracts and fire and rehire policies.

Asked if she would commit to the devolution of employment law, Ms Rayner said this would not be needed. She added: "I want employment law across the whole of the United Kingdom to be uplifted and better. That's why we've got a new deal for working people. I want a new deal for working people to be here in Scotland, so that we have those protections of employment law.

"Look, I'm a Greater Manchester MP, I saw what the Tories did during furlough – they tried to give us less because we were northern, you know, we don't need as much in our area. I don't want to see those disparities. I want to see us having real, good employment practices across the whole of the United Kingdom. So the new deal for working people will be in effect across the board, rather than it being split off between the different nations.

"That's what I want to see, and that's the focus I've got. So whether you're in Manchester or Edinburgh, you will have good employment practices under a UK Labour Government."