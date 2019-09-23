Labour would slash working week to 32 hours, pledges John McDonnell

Have your say

A Labour government will cut the working week to an average of 32 hours with no loss of pay, shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has pledged.

In a radical reshaping of the British economy, Mr McDonnell said rising productivity should go hand in hand with increased leisure time.

Labour would also ban zero-hours contracts, the shadow Chancellor told party members at their conference in Brighton.

“It’s not just about a fulfilling life at work - we should work to live, not live to work,” Mr McDonnell said.

“As society got richer, we could spend fewer hours at work.

“But in recent decades progress has stalled and since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity and expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right.

“So I can tell you today that the next Labour government will reduce the average full time working week to 32 hours within a decade.

“A shorter working week with no loss of pay.”

Mr McDonnell said a Labour government would end the UK’s opt-out from the European Working Time Directive and roll out collective bargaining for working hours as well as pay across sectors of the economy.

Employers will have to enter into legally binding agreements with trade unions on working hours, he said.

And Labour will set up a Working Time Commission with the power to recommend increased statutory leave entitlements.

The pledge on the working week comes alongside a commitment to extend the “right to a good life” to all through expanded public services.

“My generation inherited a treasure of public parks, libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres. Free or affordable for all.

“But in too many cases they’re now gone. They’ve been privatised or have priced out the families they were built for,” Mr McDonnell said.

He added: “As socialists we believe that people have the right to education, health, a home in a decent safe environment and, yes, access to culture and recreation.”