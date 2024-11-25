The party said it would be a ‘gross betrayal’ if the SNP failed to back its plans

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour is to force a vote in Holyrood aimed at reinstating the winter fuel payment for thousands of pensioners.

The move seeks to turn the tables on the SNP, which has strongly criticised the UK Labour government for cutting the benefit. The Nationalists previously accused Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, of “Orwellian double-think” over the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | PA

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attracted criticism from across the political spectrum in the summer after announcing the payment would only be available to those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits.

Mr Sarwar then said his party would partly reverse this in Scotland if it won the next Holyrood election.

Labour has now lodged amendments to social security legislation in Holyrood to scrap the existing rules from 2025/26 onwards, while giving Scottish ministers the power to introduce a form of tapering for the highest earners.

A means-tested equivalent of the winter fuel payment would be introduced in Scotland if Anas Sarwar's party wins power in 2026

Under this plan, all pensioners would be eligible for winter heating assistance, but payments could be recovered in full or in part if a recipient’s household income exceeded an amount set by ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSPs will vote on the proposals during stage three of the Social Security (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday next week.

The SNP previously held a vote in Holyrood calling on the UK government to reverse its cut, which was backed by two rebel Labour MSPs.

Labour MSP Paul O’Kane said “Scottish Labour has been clear that if win the 2026 election, we will reinstate the winter fuel payment for thousands of pensioners – but people shouldn’t have to wait that long.

“Next week will we have an opportunity to take a different approach in Scotland and ensure that every pensioner who needs a payment gets one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the UK, Labour is cleaning up the mess left behind by the Tories, but Scotland needs a change of direction too. The SNP has offered a lot of warm words on winter fuel payments, so it would be a gross betrayal if the SNP fails to back these amendments.

“Already the SNP has failed to pass on to £41 million of support intended for the most vulnerable people in Scotland this winter. We have the money and the powers we need – now is the time for action.”

SNP social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This is hypocrisy on stilts from Labour. After betraying millions of pensioners by taking away their winter fuel payment, they now expect people to believe that they can be trusted to stand up for pensioners.

“After voting against an SNP Government motion calling for the winter fuel payment to be reintroduced, they now demand a vote on the winter fuel payment.