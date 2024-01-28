Labour surges to biggest lead over SNP for a decade in grim poll for Humza Yousaf

The SNP has vowed to work “harder than ever” after a poll showed Labour had surged to its biggest lead over the party for almost a decade.

Research by Nostat put Labour on 36 per cent, up three points since its last poll in October, with the SNP on 33 per cent, down four points.

According to analysis by polling expert Sir John Curtice, it would see Labour win 28 seats in Scotland, with Humza Yousaf’s party on just 18.

Polling suggest Labour will win more MPs than Humza Yousaf's party in Scotland at the general election.

In a line that is a clear new tactic from the SNP, its Deputy Leader Keith Brown claimed only SNP MPs could make Scotland’s voice heard.

He said: "The SNP will work harder than ever before to earn people's votes, and to hold and gain seats. Westminster simply isn't working for Scotland.

“Only with SNP MPs can we ensure that Scotland's voice is heard, and the independence movement - which carries the support of some half of Scotland's voters - can only be strong when the SNP is successful."

It follows the first survey conducted since the scandal over SNP ministers deleting Whatsapps, which showed just 24 per cent of voters trusted Nicola Sturgeon, while almost 26 per cent believe Mr Yousaf is performing badly as leader.

On independence,48 per cent oppose it, 47 per cent are in favour, and four per cent are unsure.

In a claim that will raise alarm at Bute House, Sir John explained Yes voters are continuing to move towards Labour.

He said: “Whereas at the end of 2022, shortly before Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, 80 per cent of current Yes supporters were saying they would vote SNP in a UK general election, that figure has now fallen to a new low of 63 per cent.

“The SNP need to overcome two key problems. The first is the relative unpopularity of Humza Yousaf. About one in four (26 per cent) of those who voted SNP at the last Westminster election in 2019 believe that he is doing a bad job as first minister, and they appear especially likely to be unwilling to vote SNP again.”

The Labour leader Anas Sarwar polled minus 17 on trustworthiness, compared to minus 24 for Sir Keir Starmer.

Party strategists are now expected to focus on trust at the next general election, which will take place this year. A source said: “There will be voters who gave the SNP their vote in 2021 [the last Holyrood election] not because of independence or because they thought they were doing all that good a job but because they trusted them to govern Scotland. That has been shattered in the past year”.

It comes after a bruising period for the SNP. Last week the Covid inquiry heard ministers and officials discussed policy over Whatsapp messages, despite party claims no official business was conducted over the messaging system. Since then, Ms Sturgeon and others have deleted their messages, raising questions about transparency.