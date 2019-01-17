Labour shares vision for Scotland with view of Welsh mountain

Campaign videos offer political parties the chance to share an inspiring message with potential voters.

But the latest online message from Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard raised eyebrows after it promised a “vision for Scotland” - alongside a view of Snowdonia.

The Welsh mountain range was immediately spotted by viewers on social media after the party shared the video yesterday.

While Mr Leonard explains “Labour’s vision for Scotland, and our vision for the UK, is one where we support each other instead of a race to the bottom”, the disctinctive peak of Tryfan in Nant y Benglog can be seen.

Other shots show the Scottish Labour leader on the streets of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

An SNP spokesperson said: “This is pretty embarrassing for Richard Leonard – it’s hard to shake off Scottish Labour’s ‘branch office’ reputation when they can’t tell Snowdonia from Scotland.”

But Labour insisted it had not made a gaffe by showing Wales instead of Scotland - explaining the video reflects the party’s aspirations as a UK-wide political movement.

A spokesperson for Scottish Labour said: “As Richard states in the film, this is our vision for Scotland and for the whole of the UK, because the urgent need to get rid of the Tories and elect a Labour government that will end austerity doesn’t stop at the border with England.”

Tryfan is a mountain in the Ogwen Valley of Snowdonia, Wales, and is considered one of the most famous and recognisable peaks in Britain.