Labour pledge to cut rail fares in half for three months

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar unveiled his party's manifesto on Thursday

Mr Sarwar said the ballot should not be focused on the “bitter division of the past”, but rather on helping the public through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

He said the issue should be the priority of every level of government, as people face rising bills, petrol prices and weekly shop costs.

“People are having to decide whether they’ll perhaps pass on lunch or dinner to make sure they can feed their children,” he said.

“We’ve already heard sad stories from the Highlands, where people have stolen gas cylinders and canisters.

“We’ve heard of families, not doing it out of choice, rip up their gardens to plant vegetables. They have to do it because they can’t afford to buy it in supermarkets. We’ve heard stories about families getting products at food banks, but can’t afford the gas to cook those products.

“That’s the harsh reality facing so many of our fellow citizens right here in Scotland every single day.

“That difficult choice between heating and eating is not about political debate, it’s a real lived experience for thousands of our fellow citizens every single day.

“That’s what this election is about. This is a cost-of-living election. An election that is based around the people and not about the divisive politics of the SNP and the Tories.”

Scottish Labour’s manifesto includes a proposal to introduce a windfall tax for oil and gas giants in order to reduce household bills by up to £600.

Labour' plans to use powers from the 2019 Transport Act to cap the price of local bus journeys at £1.80, while also cutting rail fares.

The party said ministers could cut fares in half for three months to help workers and boost use of public transport.

It says this would cost up to £45m, offset by an increase in passenger numbers.

Recent polling has suggested Scottish Labour could overtake the Scottish Conservatives in the local council elections, with a survey on Monday placing some 23 per cent – a swing of plus three from 2017’s ballot – of respondents intending to vote for Mr Sarwar’s party as a first preference, which would see it in second place.

The Survation poll, for Ballot Box Scotland, found 44 per cent of those asked intend to vote for the SNP – a plus-12 swing.

At the last local government election in 2017, the SNP took control of Glasgow City Council – which had been run by Labour since its creation.

Asked if he is confident Labour can take back control of Glasgow on May 5, Mr Sarwar said: “I want us to go into the election with the intention of winning.