Labour plans to ‘turn the page on SNP chaos’ with new Scottish Treasury

Scottish Labour say their plans will end the SNP’s ‘reckless financial mismanagement’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour has announced plans to set up a Scottish Treasury if it forms the next government at Holyrood, claiming the move will help deliver value for money for taxpayers and “turn the page on SNP financial chaos”.

Claiming more than £6 billion has been wasted since the SNP came to power in 2007, Labour insisted its proposals to set up a Scottish Treasury mark one of the most significant changes to the operation of the Scottish Government since the advent of devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finance spokesperson Michael Marra unveiled the plans as Labour hit out at cost over-runs by the government – claiming that the cost of building two new ferries for CalMac had overrun by £303 million, while the bill for the replacement for Barlinnie prison in Glasgow is now £898 million higher than the original cost.

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesperson Michael Marra

Speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Mr Marra said: “For too long, working Scots have been forced to pay the price for the SNP’s incompetence and waste.

“While taxes rise, services decline and the cost of SNP waste keeps spiralling unchecked.”

He claimed this showed how the “arrogant and out-of-touch SNP Government has lost its way and cannot be trusted with public money” – but said it was now time to “end to the SNP’s reckless financial mismanagement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marra vowed: “Scottish Labour will always treat public money with respect.

“A Scottish Labour government would turn the page on SNP financial chaos and set up a Scottish Treasury to deliver value for money for Scottish taxpayers.

“We will end the short-termism and failure and ensure every penny of public money is spent wisely with robust value for money tests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments came after Anas Sarwar used his conference speech on Friday to announce that if Labour forms the next Scottish Government, it will set up a department of government efficiency – mirroring the body headed by Elon Musk in the US.

Mr Sarwar said this is because, as first minister, he will “respect every penny” of taxpayer money, promising the move will help “stop the waste and deliver value for money”.