The Labour Party just took a parliamentary seat from the Scottish National Party and will likely set out flagship policies in their upcoming conference.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a party rally in Rutherglen ahead of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election. Picture date: Friday September 29, 2023.

The 2023 Labour conference takes place this week and Sir Keir Stalmer’s party is expected to use the opportunity to clarify their agenda ahead of a possible general election next year. The four-day event, which many suspect will have a ‘record-breaking turnout’ from members, will see leading Labour figures delivering speeches about a range of key issues.

In 2022, the Labour Party Conference fell during the turmoil that unfolded following Liz Truss’ tumultuous premiership and the mini-budget announcement by her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng which was widely criticised as harmful to the UK economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, one year later as a general election looms over us, members are hopeful that Labour will outline future policies that can get the nation back on track.

Here is a general overview of what to expect from Labour’s conference in 2023 and how you can watch all the key speeches.

When is the Labour Party Conference 2023?

The Labour conference will take place from Sunday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 11.

Where is the conference this year?

Labour will hold their conference at ACC Liverpool on the city’s revered King’s Dock. The official address is ACC Liverpool Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 4FP.

Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner speaking at the TUC congress at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023.

When are the key speeches?

For the full events programme you can check out the Labour List website. According to iNews: “The full agenda is yet to be announced, but Sir Keir is expected to address the conference hall on Tuesday, at a time to be confirmed.

“Deputy leader Angela Rayner is set to speak at 11.25am on the opening day, while shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will give her speech on Monday at 12 noon.”

How can I watch the Labour Party Conference?

If you want to catch the key speeches taking place at this year’s conference you can do so via Labour’s YouTube channel who will livestream them. They will also be available to watch back once they are finished.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central convention complex. Picture date: Wednesday October 4, 2023.

What can we expect from the conference?

As Labour enjoys a double-digit poll lead ahead of the Tories, most suggest that the party will pose itself as the future of Britain ahead of the upcoming general election. Sir Keir should outline flagship policies that will sway the electorate to vote for his government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will likely also address his tax hike for private school fees i.e., adding 20 per cent VAT that Labour estimates could raise £1.7 billion which in turn can be spent on raising standards of state schools. Speaking to Nick Robinson on the Political Thinking podcast with the BBC recently, Sir Keir said the United Kingdom needed to “do something about the appalling state of our schools.”

He said: “It is not an attack on private schools. It’s just saying an exemption you have had is going to go.

“The school doesn’t have to pass this on to the parents in fees. And each of the schools is going to have to ask themselves whether that’s what they want to do.

“I’m very comfortable with private schools but I want our state schools to be just as good, so it doesn’t matter whether you send your child to private school or to state school because you’ll get equal chances in life.”

In a widely criticised move, Labour pledged to recommit to the 2030 ban on new sales of petrol and diesel vehicles. Steve Reed, the Shadow Environment Secretary, said that the party would maintain the 2030 date as “that’s what businesses have been investing for” and how Britain will meet net zero.