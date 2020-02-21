Labour must take on 'rotten' Scottish Government, says Jackie Baillie

Scottish Labour must "get off its knees" and take on the "rotten" Scottish Government ahead of next year's Holyrood election, the favourite to become the party's new deputy leader has said.

Jackie Baillie told an audience in Glasgow today that she was opposed to a second referendum on independence and that Labour must instead position itself as "the party of devolution".

In a strongly worded attack on the SNP, the MSP for Dumbarton accused Nicola Sturgeon of leading a government that had overseen rising inequality and falling standards in the NHS.

"Why would you want to end the redistribution of wealth from the richest parts of the United Kingdom to Scotland," she said in a speech to supporters on Friday.

"That’s nationalism, and none of us in the Labour party, nobody in the trade union movement, no one truly committed to the funding of public services could support the vision of austerity set out by the SNP’s economic prospectus."

She continued: "Are we going to spend the next few years repeating the SNP’s criticisms of us or are we going to get off our knees?

"Are we going to throw everything we’ve got at this arrogant, rotten SNP government or spend the time fighting amongst ourselves?"

Ms Baillie faces a challenge for the deputy leader role from Matt Kerr, a Glasgow councillor who yesterday faced criticism from his Labour colleagues after walking out of the local authority's annual budget meeting before a vote was held.

Votes for Scottish Labour have been in decline in recent years, with the party reduced to third place in the 2016 Holyrood elections and only returning one MP north of the border in December's general election.

Ms Baillie has challenged the party to shake up its electoral offering in order to win back support - while throwing her support behind current leader Richard Leonard.

The MSP was sacked by Mr Leonard from her front bench position in 2018, with the leader opting to take over the post himself - however, Ms Baillie told journalists she could "absolutely" work with the Labour leader.