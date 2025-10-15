Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Labour MP and MSP have called for the Glasgow Airport rail link to be established - 17 years after initial proposals were binned by the SNP.

Alison Taylor and Neil Bibby have said that the lack of a rail link between the city centre and the airport was a “dereliction of duty” from the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Taylor said: “Glasgow Airport is the key hub for passengers and cargo in the West of Scotland.

“Inward investment for the region, however, is hampered by the lack of a rail link.”

The Glasgow Airport rail link bill was first passed nearly two decades ago | Glasgow Airport Pick Up and Drop Off via Google Maps

In 2006 the Labour-run Scottish Government passed a bill allowing the construction of a route to begin.

The link was intended for completion by 2013, but the plans were binned by the SNP in 2009 as part of public spending cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This happened when now First Minister John Swinney was finance secretary and happened despite two new platforms being purpose built at Glasgow Central.

The plans have been revived on multiple occasions since the cancellation but have never materialised.

The current plans are for an airport link to be created as part of a wider Glasgow area metro programme, although this could take decades to deliver.

Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP Ms Taylor and West Scotland MSP Mr Bibby have called for a standalone project for the rail link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Taylor and Neil Bibby | Contributed

Ms Taylor said: “I have been clear during my election campaign and since elected that a rail link is not just a key ambition - it is the key transport project Scotland is waiting for.

“Whilst I am obviously pleased that the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport is currently developing a plan for a Clyde Metro to include both light and heavy rail lines, the feasibility plan will not be completed until early 2027 and it is a vision that could take up to 30 years to deliver.

“To me, that is simply unacceptable for the constituents of Paisley and Renfrewshire North and its certainly detrimental to the Glasgow economy and west of Glasgow hinterland to have to wait.

“I will continue to call for an immediate stand-alone solution linking Glasgow City Centre with Glasgow International Airport and will accept nothing less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the case for investment is accepted in principle, it will be necessary to gather the political will for the capital expenditure required and Neil and I are working hard to generate support.”

Almost all other major airports in the UK are served by rail or light rail links - including Edinburgh Airport following a £1 billion tram scheme

Mr Bibby said: “I believe that the benefits for business travellers and holidaymakers would be immense and reduce the need for people to use the expensive on-site car parking facilities and reduce congestion on the M8 motorway.

“Several former plans for a rail link have been proposed over the past two decades and then abandoned which I believe has been a dereliction of duty of the SNP Government who has kicked it into the long grass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Glasgow Airport spokesperson said: “Most major UK airports benefit from direct rail or light rail connections; Glasgow deserves the same.

"As one of Scotland’s key transport hubs, Glasgow Airport plays a vital role in driving business, tourism, and inward investment across the West of Scotland. Enhanced public transport connectivity, particularly through a light rail link, is essential to unlocking further economic growth, easing road congestion, reducing emissions, and improving the passenger experience.

"The Clyde Metro offers a direct, reliable, and sustainable connection that will not only benefit the airport but also support many major employment sites along the Clyde corridor. We believe this project has the potential to reshape regional mobility and deliver long-term benefits for communities across the Glasgow City Region.

"We remain firmly committed to working in partnership with government, SPT, and elected representatives to help make Clyde Metro a reality, connecting Glasgow Airport with the city centre, Paisley, and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) spokesperson said: “As a major transport and transformational project for the area, Clyde Metro is an opportunity to reshape public transport in our region. It is an opportunity to build a better-connected west of Scotland through accessible sustainable transport designed around the needs of all.

“A key focus of Clyde Metro is improving access not only to Glasgow Airport, but also to the wider Renfrewshire area, including Braehead Shopping Centre, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS), and Renfrew Town Centre. Clyde Metro will enhance connectivity across the city region, supporting not just airport passengers, but also workers at the airport and AMIDS, while offering more sustainable travel choices for everyone.