The plan includes calls for a winter evictions ban, a rent freeze, cancelling school meal debt, halving rail fares and capping the cost of bus journeys.

It would also include additional cash for "bridging payments" for children in receipt of free school meals and support for businesses.

Anas Sarwar said the economic crisis facing Scots is a national emergency and, like the Covid-19 pandemic, required a radical response from both the UK and Scottish governments.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits the Fife Renewable Innovation Centre and Energy Park. Picture: Michael Gillen

An emergency cost of living summit has been called by the First Minister with energy companies, organisations and charities as, this morning, inflation hit the record of 10.1 per cent.

Labour said the Scottish Government has “failed to produce concrete actions using the powers available”.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “The cost of living crisis is a national emergency on the scale of the pandemic - and dealing with it requires both of Scotland’s governments to move quickly and decisively.

“Instead we’ve seen silence from Boris Johnson and nothing of value from those squabbling to replace him.

“So while Labour propose a plan that would save families £1000 on their energy bills, Tories call for tax cuts for billionaires.

“But we’ve also seen little of substance from the SNP, ignoring the significant powers they have to act now.

“That is why Scottish Labour is calling for emergency legislation to be put before the Scottish Parliament now, as the starting point for a response to help people without delay.

“Our plan sets out areas where Holyrood can act urgently to help people now - and it could be passed as an Emergency Cost of Living Act when the Scottish Parliament returns.”

The party is calling for a temporary rent freeze to protect tenants from rent increases, a renewed Tenant Grant Fund worth £10 million and a winter eviction ban to prevent homelessness.

Labour has urged the Scottish Government to half the price of rail fares and provide resources to local authorities so that the cost of bus journeys can be capped.

The plan suggests freezing rail fares for the next year.

Emergency legislation should be introduced to improve debt solutions, according to the plan, as well as writing off school meal arrears.

The party has called for the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment bridging payments, topping up the Welfare Fund, providing a £100 water bills rebate and establishing a Business Hardship Fund.

Mr Sarwar said the Scottish Government has got a reserve of £241 million in their budget which is available.

However, the Labour leader was criticised by Ivan McKee MSP who said he “does not understand the numbers very well” as that is there to ensure the Scottish Government does not run out of money.

The minister for business trade, tourism and enterprise said: “We are absolutely having a look at all measures that could make an impact to address the current situation.”