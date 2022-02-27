Labour label visa restrictions on Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in UK 'totally unacceptable'

The party’s Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy claimed the current rules were “bureaucratic” with a “lot of red tape”.

His comment came amid an ongoing row that saw a Tory minister tweet and delete a suggestion that Ukraine refugees could apply to pick fruit on British farms.

Mr Lammy said: “It’s insisting that people demonstrate salaries, that they have family ties in this country.

“People are fleeing with their children in their arms. Why would you ask people how rich they are to enter our country? Of course, there are some people who may not have family ties, but want to come into this country.

“No, we should have a scheme and a process similar to the scheme that we had after the Balkans.

"That’s as generous as the schemes that we’ve had in the past, when we allowed people to flee Idi Amin from Uganda, when we allowed people to flee Cyprus, when we allowed the Vietnamese boat people to enter our country.

“That’s the sort of generosity that the British people expect. Frankly, suggesting that people should use this scheme that effectively fruit pickers come to this country on is totally, totally unacceptable.”

It comes as Kevin Foster, who serves under Priti Patel in the Home Office, dismissed criticism of UK Government policy from the Labour MP Luke Pollard.

Replying to a tweet, Mr Foster wrote: “Hi Luke, As you will be well aware there are a number of routes, not least our seasonal worker scheme you will recall from your Shadow DEFRA days, which Ukrainians can qualify for, alongside the family route for those with relatives here.”

Sunday morning also saw Mr Lammy demand Russia’s ambassador to the UK leave the country after telling “lie after lie”.

It came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government should order Andrei Kelin to leave the country immediately.

Speaking to Sky on Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Lammy said: “He (Mr Kelin) came to Parliament a few weeks ago and we asked him what is Russia doing with troops on the border? He denied that Russia was building troops.

“Has Russia got plans to come into the country? He said ‘no, they do not want to invade Ukraine’.

“It’s time for him to leave our country.”In a wide ranging interview, Mr Lammy also said more major Russian banks should be included within the UK’s sanctions on the country.

He explained: “There should be more banks listed. We can’t understand why it’s still the case that there are major Russian banks that are not subject to sanctions.

“We’ve raised issues about the sectors including insurance to be included. It should not be possible for Vladimir Putin to effectively de-risk his war escapade in Ukraine.

“We’re concerned about family members of some of those oligarchs. There are names on the US list that are not on the UK list.