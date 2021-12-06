Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner are said to be at odds with each other.

Covering politics is a mixed bag. It can be thrilling scoops, interesting interviews, or catching MPs out for lying to us about what they’ve been doing.

But it’s also gossip, learning about affairs you can’t report on, with whispered insults about colleagues commonplace in the student union that never grows old.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So often politics is simply a he said she said, with both sides finding ever more creative ways to spin facts to make it seem like actually they are the ones with the truth on their side.

Naturally this extends to infighting, a trait that comes more naturally to the Labour party than winning elections. And they’re doing it again.

Having manged to tarnish their own party conference and more with frequent spats between Jeremy Corbyn and his then deputy leader Tom Watson, the natural party of opposition is once again turning on itself.

The latest instalment began after Sir Keir Starmer began a reshuffle on the same day as his deputy leader Angela Rayner gave a speech.

Asked by journalists about it, Ms Rayner insisted she was unaware of it, something at odds with numerous sources I’ve spoken with.

Those on the left pounced on this, deciding it was yet another attack on democracy from the man they call “Keith”.

Sir Keir doesn’t have to consult his deputy, his team say he did, how could anyone possibly care? It’s a shadow reshuffle for a party that never wins.

Matters then escalated further with the suspension of Ms Rayner’s head of communications Jack McKenna while under investigation on suspicion of a personal data breach.

With the investigation ongoing, there are now claims it’s a “politically motivated attack”, as if Sir Keir is personally going after staffers.

Naturally the response from the right is to suggest Labour cannot be trusted and fight among themselves, as if the Prime Minister did not essentially fire every Tory MP who disagreed with him on Brexit.