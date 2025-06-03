Labour candidate sidesteps winter fuel question 11 times
Labour’s by-election candidate has refused to answer whether he backs his party’s winter fuel payment cuts despite being asked 11 times in just one interview.
During an interview with STV, Mr Russell repeatedly sidestepped questions over Labour’s decision to cut the payment, which campaigners say disproportionately affects low-income pensioners.
Despite being asked in various forms whether Labour would commit to reversing the measure, Mr Russell avoided a direct response, instead steering the conversation towards broader themes.
Mr Russell said: “They took it based on the circumstance they inherited. They are very hard decisions to make.”
When pressed again, he responded: “I wasn’t involved in the decision - this is a Scottish Parliament election. If I were a member of parliament then, I would’ve based it on the facts that I had in front of me at the time.”
Labour’s stance on winter fuel support has become a major point of contention in the by-election campaign.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently hinted at a partial reversal of the policy, suggesting a wider group of pensioners could once again qualify for the payments.
But critics say the move appears driven more by political pressure than principle, following disappointing local election results in England and unrest within the party.
The winter fuel allowance, which was cut by Chancellor Rachel Reeves shortly after winning the general election last year, will see a heavier burden placed on older Scots already facing rising energy bills.
Read more: Anas Sarwar says Nigel Farage has 'crashed Reform's by-election campaign' and attacks defector
Mr Russell has repeatedly refused to appear in media debates during the by-election campaign, and in a radio interview earlier this week party leader Anas Sarwar had to correct himself after saying his name wrong.
Reform UK has seized on the disarray, with their candidate Ross Lambie now hoping to leapfrog Labour into second place.
Despite a flurry of visits from senior Labour figures including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Labour’s campaign in Hamilton has been overshadowed by the rise of Reform and controversy over media appearances.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.