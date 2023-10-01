Labour by-election candidate Michael Shanks: 'The SNP has been nowhere to be seen'

Michael Shanks, the Labour candidate in the crunch Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, must be feeling the pressure.

Sir Keir Starmer has described Thursday’s vote as a potential milestone in Labour’s “hard road” back to power. It offers an “incredible opportunity”, he told activists. There is a widespread expectation Labour will win.

But asked if he is feeling the strain, Mr Shanks, a modern studies teacher in South Lanarkshire, gives a textbook politician’s answer. “I think the real pressure in this by-election is from the 80,000 people who live here who haven't had an MP for the past three years, and who feel let down and who want an MP fighting their corner,” he said. “That's a real pressure.

Labour candidate Michael Shanks at a party rally. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

"But there's no doubt this is an incredibly important by-election. We've not hidden that fact. That's why we've been working so hard for it, because as well as being about getting people an MP here, it's also a message that we're fed up with two failing governments, and that message is really, really important."

Margaret Ferrier won the seat for the SNP in 2019 with a majority of 5,230. She was suspended from the party the following year after breaching Covid lockdown rules, and a subsequent recall petition – the first to take place in Scotland – resulted in the by-election on October 5.

Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate, previously told The Scotsman that Labour’s “arrogance and entitlement” will not go down well with voters. "They think that they have this in the bag,” she said. “That does not go down very well with people, when you bring in a candidate to come round your doors and tell you that."

Mr Shanks dismissed this as “ridiculous”. Speaking to Scotland on Sunday while knocking doors in Hamilton, he said: "I think it's surprising from a party that hasn't really shown up to campaign in the first place. We've been at this for six months. We've talked to more than 30,000 people. That's not arrogance, that's just sheer hard work and a determination to speak to as many people as possible, and to listen to people.

"We've been out pounding the streets. They've been nowhere to be seen. So I think the suggestion that we've been arrogant is ridiculous."

He added: "We've worked as hard as we possibly can. We've taken nothing for granted for months – we still aren't. We'll be out as we are just now, chapping doors right up until the end of polling day."

Mr Shanks said the main issues in the by-election are the cost-of-living crisis and the state of the NHS. People are recognising that they have been let down by the SNP and the Tories, he said.

The 35-year-old added: "As the by-election has gone on, we're hearing nothing from the SNP on a positive record in government. It's really, really clear that they've got nothing to stand on, which is why all their attacks in the by-election have been on Labour."

He accused Ms Loudon of failing to give straight answers on key issues, such as whether she is in favour of council tax rises. "People want an MP who is going to stand up for them, not one who can't make their mind up,” he said.

Asked if he had encountered anger towards Ms Ferrier on the doorsteps, Mr Shanks said: "I think, to an extent, that's dissipated as a direct issue since the recall petition ended. There's no doubt it's a backdrop, just as Operation Branchform [the police investigation into the SNP’s finances] is a backdrop to it. People are very aware that the SNP has lost its way.

"But I think what's really interesting is people use that as a way to talk about the incompetence of the government. So they might talk about the police investigation, but actually they then say, 'I've been waiting three years for a hip operation'.”

Opponents have made much of apparent divisions in Labour north and south of the border over issues such as the two-child benefit cap. Mr Shanks previously said he would vote to abolish the cap, but Sir Keir has said scrapping it will not be party policy going into the next general election.

Mr Shanks denies there is any disagreement. “We're absolutely clear that Labour will have an anti-poverty strategy,” he said. “A full review of Universal Credit will include the two-child cap. We've been very clear. Labour opposed the two-child cap in its entire introduction in parliament and since. But an anti-poverty strategy has to be about more than just one bit of one benefit.

"I think Katy Loudon has tried to make this a campaign issue, but you've got to ask yourself – the SNP has had 40-odd MPs in Westminster for years now. Why haven't any of them introduced any legislation if it's such an important issue? The reality is we've got a plan to increase wages and to reduce poverty so that, actually, people don't need to be on Universal Credit in the first place."

Asked if he would encourage Conservative and Liberal Democrat supporters to vote tactically for him, Mr Shanks said: "I'd encourage everybody across this constituency to vote Labour in this election, because regardless of who you previously voted for, this is a real moment for a fresh start in this community, and to send a message to both the governments that we're fed up."

Will he be relieved when Thursday is over? "I don't think relieved is the right word. There's no doubt, and I think all my fellow candidates have said in hustings over the last few days, we're all absolutely knackered. I suspect there's a certain number of the voters who are ready for this to be over as well.