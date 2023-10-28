Labour and Tories part of 'coalition against change', claim Scottish Green co-leaders

The party also said it was responsible for £1bn in extra income tax revenue

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater accused the major UK political parties of acting as a “coalition against change” as they sought to push responsibility for failed green policies onto their opponents.

At their party conference in Dunfermline, the Scottish Green co-leaders announced a range of new policies including giving councils the power to tax visiting cruise ships.

Patrick Harvie, repeating comments he made to The Scotsman on Friday, also committed the government to setting out a “firm alternative” to council tax before the next Holyrood election.

It is understood, however, that the details of how that will happen is yet to be agreed with the SNP.

The Scottish Greens have faced increasing opposition from within the SNP due to failed policies such as the deposit return scheme and highly protected marine areas.

However, hitting back against criticism, their co-leader and minister for biodiversity Lorna Slater accused the opposition parties of being part of a “coalition against change”.

She said “powerful interests who profit from the status quo”, the “right wing media” and the Westminster parties were all part of this coalition which “fight back against green policies”.

During her conference speech, Ms Slater announced a new tax on cruise ships for local councils and that work would begin on exploring a carbon land tax.

She also said the Scottish Government’s forthcoming energy strategy would include a target of achieving up to six gigawatts of electricity from solar power by 2030.

Patrick Harvie, the minister for tenant’s rights, said he had agreed with the First Minister that the recent row over the decision to unilaterally freeze council tax, made at the SNP conference, should result in reform of the much-hated tax.

He said a “firm alternative” will be on the table by the 2026 election.

“It’s only with Greens at the table that progress is possible,” he added.

“To step away from government or to step away from working together on council tax as a shared policy concern is to step away from any prospect of reform.”

However, it is understood that while the SNP agrees with the need for reform, they are worried about any potential unintended consequences that may come from reform, particularly among those living in cities where property prices have rocketed.

This is made harder by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis which has increased pressure on family budgets.

Exact details as to whether the “firm alternative” will have been fully consulted on and be ready to go in the form of primary legislation is still to be agreed.

It is also understood SNP figures feel they need a fresh electoral mandate for any change, with no new tax in place before the 2026 election.

Mr Harvie also announced under-22s in island communities will receive free travel on ferries, a policy understood to cost well under £10m, and asylum seekers will also be granted free bus travel, costing £2m.

He also contrasted the Scottish Government’s policies with those from the Tories at Westminster, hitting out at Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who he said “tramples over devolution with all the finesse of a toddler on a sugar rush”.